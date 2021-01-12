Coimbatore reports 71 new cases

12 January 2021 00:32 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 71 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 691.

The Health Department said that 84 persons were discharged on Monday. The overall tally of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the district so far touched 53,200.

With the 26 new cases, Tiruppur district had 247 patients under institutional care. Thirty-one persons were discharged on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Nilgiris, 11 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,057. The toll stood at 47, and 86 persons were undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 25 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,993. While 35 persons were discharged, 215 persons continue to be under treatment.

Of the 34 positive cases in Salem, nine were indigenous and about 25 patients returned from Namakkal, Erode, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi. Namakkal saw 14 cases. One patient returned from Erode.

Krishnagiri reported eight new cases, taking the number of active cases to 63. Twelve persons were discharged on Monday and the total number of infections in the district stood at 7,958.

Dharmapuri saw seven new cases and the total number of active cases stood at 65. Five persons were discharged and the total number of infections stood at 6,506.