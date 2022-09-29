Coimbatore reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 38 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 333 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.6% on Wednesday, when 43 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 18 new cases. The Health Department said that 15 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 99 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.9% on Wednesday, when 14 persons tested positive.