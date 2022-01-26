Coimbatore reports 3,740 new COVID-19 cases

COIMBATORE

26 January 2022 23:40 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 3,740 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 2,884 persons recovered from the disease and there were 27,037 active cases. Two more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,550.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 27.5 % on Tuesday when 13,699 swab samples were subjected to tests and 3,763 new infections were reported.

A total of 1,787 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur on Wednesday. The district had 8,918 active cases and 811 persons recovered on the day. The district’s toll increased to 1,037 after two more persons died of COVID-19. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 24.1 % on Tuesday when 1,490 persons tested positive.

The Nilgiris district reported 373 fresh cases on Wednesday. A total of 2,286 persons are under treatment.