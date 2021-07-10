Coimbatore reports 338 new cases, three deaths

10 July 2021 23:32 IST

Coimbatore district on Saturday reporter 338 new cases of COVID-19.

The district had 4,108 active cases of the disease.

The Health Department said that 378 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The district’s death toll increased to 2,100 after three more persons died of the disease in the last few days.

Tiruppur district reported 169 new cases, taking the overall tally to 85,228.

The Health Department reported six new deaths taking the toll to 798. A total of 1,607 patients were active cases in the district. A total of 296 patients were reported to have recovered on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 99 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 29,314. The number of deaths increased from 169 to 170 in the Nilgiris on Saturday while 849 persons are undergoing treatment.