Coimbatore reports 226 new COVID-19 cases

24 September 2021 00:24 IST

Coimbatore district reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The district had 2,145 active cases and 246 persons recovered.

The toll of the district increased to 2,322 after two persons aged 71 and 60 died on Wednesday and Monday. The district’s test positivity rate stood at 2.3 % on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 82 fresh cases on Thursday, which took its case tally to 92,394. The toll went up to 951 as one new death was reported. The district had 944 active cases and 79 patients were discharged on Thursday. The positivity rate based on Wednesday’s data was 2%. In the Nilgiris, 36 persons tested positive and the total number of cases stood at 32,497. The toll stood at 196 while 342 people are undergoing treatment.

