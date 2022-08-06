Coimbatore reports 127 new COVID-19 cases

August 06, 2022 20:44 IST

Coimbatore district reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 155 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 957 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.4% on Friday, when 130 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases. The Health Department said that 28 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 165 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.5% on Friday, when 25 persons tested positive.