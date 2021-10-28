Coimbatore reports 123 new cases

28 October 2021 22:45 IST

A total of 123 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 145 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 1,330 active cases.

Three more persons died of COVID-19 in the district, taking the death toll to 2,410.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.4 % on Wednesday when it reported 125 positive cases of the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 65 fresh cases, which took the tally to 95,195 cases. The overall toll touched 978 following the reporting of one death by the Health Department.

The district had 706 active cases and 82 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Wednesday’s data was 1.6%.

In the Nilgiris, 17 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,511. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 210 on Thursday while 210 persons are undergoing treatment.