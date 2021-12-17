Coimbatore reports 102 new COVID-19 cases

17 December 2021 23:59 IST

A total of 102 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 2,493. As many as 107 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 1,136 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 45 fresh cases. The district had 565 active cases as 57 persons recovered. Six new deaths were reported and the toll went up to 1,014.

The Nilgiris district saw 13 new cases, and 164 persons are undergoing treatment. The toll stood at 218.

Advertising

Advertising