Coimbatore registers rise in cases

04 September 2021 23:29 IST

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 244 new cases of COVID-19, registering an increase from Friday’s 239 cases.

The Health Department said that 194 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 2,180 active cases.

Four more persons died of COVID-19 in the district on Thursday and Friday, taking the official death toll to 2,280.

The district had a test positivity rate of 2.2. % on Friday when 11,071 swab samples were tested and 239 persons were found positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 87 fresh cases, which took the tally to 90,657 cases.

No new deaths were reported and the overall toll remained at 932. The district had 752 active cases and 91 patients recovered on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 28 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,862. The number of deaths in the district stood at 195 while 314 persons are undergoing treatment.