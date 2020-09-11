Coimbatore realises predicted SW Monsoon rainfall for August

COIMBATORE

11 September 2020 22:11 IST

Coimbatore had, as on August 31, received 49.5 mm rainfall, marginally less than the long-term average.

The Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had predicted that the district would get a similar quantity of rainfall, said its head S.P. Ramanathan. And, it had received the rainfall in seven rainy days.

A day with more than 2.5mm rainfall is considered rainy day.

Thus far in this year South West Monsoon season, the district had received 156 mm rainfall – 22.5 mm in June, 83.5 mm in July and around 49.5 mm for August. The prediction for the Season that included September as well was 192 mm.

Mr. Ramanathan said the Centre had predicted two or three rainy days in September for 35 mm rainfall.

The district was likely to receive rainfall in the next few days, he said and added that there was no increase in temperature. The day time temperature at 34 – 35 degree Celsius and night temperature at 23 degree Celsius was normal and in keeping with the long-term average for the district.

On the water supply front, the water level in Siruvani stood at 34.87 feet on August 31 as against the full reservoir level of 49.50 feet. On August 31, 2019, the water level was 41.96 feet and the year before on the same day it was 43.63 feet.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said the water level continued to be a cause for concern as the Kerala Government had not let the water level touch the full reservoir level and this meant that the city could face water shortage in Summer 2021 if the North East Monsoon was not good.