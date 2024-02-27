Coimbatore district witnesses 48.5% decline in child marriages in last five years

February 27, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A recent data from the Coimbatore District Social Welfare Department reveals a 48.5% decline in child marriages over the past five years, alongside a 52.2% reduction in complaints lodged by the department.

According to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006, individuals above the age of 21 marrying a male under 21 or a female under 18 could face imprisonment and substantial fines, with similar penalties for those involved in facilitating such marriages.

In 2018, over 100 marriages were prevented in Coimbatore district, with 35 complaints filed. However, by 2019, collaborative efforts between the Social Welfare Department and District Police resulted in thwarting 68 child marriages, accompanied by 23 complaints against offenders.

Despite initial progress, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation. Despite preventing 59 such marriages and filing 30 complaints in 2020, the trend shifted in 2021, with 97 incidents of child marriages detected and 25 complaints lodged.

“Throughout the pandemic, we anticipated a potential rise in such occurrences and intensified our monitoring efforts. However, we observed a reluctance among individuals to report cases to the authorities,” an official said.

In response, the Department opted to enhance its network of counsellors to engage with families and youth, offering in-house support to those in distress. “After the lockdown was lifted, our primary focus shifted to reconnecting with families who hadn’t previously filed complaints, resulting in an overall increase in registered cases in 2022, yet a decrease in the total incidents,” said Divya, another official.

In 2022, the Department prevented 26 child marriages and assisted 43 individuals and families in lodging complaints. By 2023, the complaints further decreased to 35.

The district’s One-Stop Centre extended its services to children who were victims of such marriages. As the pandemic eased, the government and Corporation schools were also engaged in providing counselling to students about their rights, how to seek help, and other guidance.

“Swift action can prevent irreversible harm to the children and ensure access to education and support services to them. Our efforts are more root-centric. At the same time, public cooperation remains crucial,” said R. Ambika, District Social Welfare Officer.

