Coimbatore district sees587 new cases and four deaths

A TNSTC employee disinfects a bus at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

23 September 2020 23:35 IST

Salem district reports 298 new cases and nine deaths

Coimbatore district reported 587 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the district had 4,630 active cases. A total of 512 persons were discharged after treatment. The Health Department said that four patients from Coimbatore district succumbed to the disease, two each in private hospitals and at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. The district’s toll rose to 396 on Wednesday.

Discrepancy in test result

A resident of Kovilmedu, on Wednesday, lodged a police complaint against a private laboratory in Vadavalli following discrepancy in COVID-19 test result.

The man alleged that the result issued by the private laboratory on Tuesday was positive, whereas the result of a re-test done in another private laboratory in the city on Wednesday was negative. The man and his friends thronged the Vadavalli laboratory and later lodged a complaint with the police. A senior official said that the police were yet to register a case on the complaint.

Tiruppur district reported 247 new cases and four deaths. With 1,667 active cases, the district tally rose to 6,836.

The Health Department on Wednesday declared the deaths of four patients who were undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

On Wednesday, the district’s toll crossed 100 mark and stood at 101.

Salem district reported 298 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 17,379. While 212 persons were discharged, 2,350 persons are under treatment. Nine persons died, raising the toll in the district to 284. Salem City Municipal Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, who tested positive, was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Tuesday evening.

Namakkal district reported 132 cases, taking the district’s tally to 4,487. As many as 196 persons were discharged on Wednesday and 882 persons are under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 63.

Erode district reported 125 new cases. The district’s tally rose to 5,889. While 122 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 1,113 are under treatment.

Eighty-nine persons tested positive in the Nilgiris on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 3,267. The toll increased to 22 and 719 persons are under treatment.

While Krishnagiri recorded 63 new cases, Dharmapuri saw 130 cases.