Coimbatore district reports 3,243 cases

21 May 2021 23:37 IST

Coimbatore district reported 3,243 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the overall tally to 1,31,744.

The Health Department said that 25 more persons died of the disease, which took the district’s toll to 967. A total of 29,345 patients were active cases. While 1,01,432 patients recovered from COVID-19 in total, 2,244 of them were discharged on Friday.

Coimbatore district had 458 vacant beds (34 oxygen, 419 non-oxygen and five ICU beds) in government and private hospitals and 470 vacant beds in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) as of Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur reported its highest single-day caseload with 1,796 new cases on Friday, which took the overall tally to 44,000. The district reported 10 deaths between May 15 and May 20 as the toll touched 300. The number of active cases breached the 10,000-mark as 10,132 patients were undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

No oxygen or ICU beds were reported vacant in the government and private hospitals in Tiruppur district as only 79 non-oxygen beds were vacant. As many as 921 beds were vacant at CCCs, according to the Health Department.

In the Nilgiris, 357 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 14,429. The toll stood at 67 on Friday while 2,702 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 1,656 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 40,254.

While 812 persons were discharged, 9,722 persons continue to be under treatment. Eleven persons died, raising the toll to 226.

As many as 725 positive cases were reported in Salem, of which 307 were reported in the Corporation limits.

Nallathambi (54), a television journalist from Edappadi succumbed to the disease on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for the disease from May 18 at the Edappadi government hospital. He was shifted to a private hospital and died on Friday. The district reported 13 deaths.

In Namakkal, 405 cases and eight deaths were reported. Krishnagiri saw 739 fresh cases and three deaths on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 7,444.

A total of 26,455 cases were reported in the district so far.

Dharmapuri reported 387 fresh cases and two deaths. There were 2,793 active cases. As of date, a total 15,113 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.