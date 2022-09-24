Coimbatore district reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 57 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 360 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.3% on Friday when 34 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases.

The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 100 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5% on Friday when 17 persons tested positive.