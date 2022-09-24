Coimbatore district reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu BureauN. Sai Charan COIMBATORE
September 24, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Department said that 57 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 360 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.3% on Friday when 34 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 100 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5% on Friday when 17 persons tested positive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app