Coimbatore district reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 06, 2022 22:29 IST

Coimbatore district reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 40 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 285 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 4 % on Wednesday when 26persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported seven new cases. The Health Department said that 18 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 76 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4 % on Wednesday when eight persons tested positive.

