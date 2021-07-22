Coimbatore district reports 180 cases, six deaths

22 July 2021 23:19 IST

A total of 180 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday. The district had 2,388 active cases of the disease while 312 persons recovered.

The district’s death toll increased to 2,147 after six persons died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district stayed below the 100-mark for the second consecutive day as 94 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 87,015 cases.

The Health Department reported no new deaths as the toll remained as 815. The district reported 1,535 active cases and 126 new recoveries on Thursday.

The Nilgiris district reported 60 cases, taking the total number of confirmed to 30,073. The number of deaths stood at 173, while 816 people are undergoing treatment.