Coimbatore dist. reports 793 cases, 25 deaths

23 June 2021 22:42 IST

Tiruppur sees 419 cases and eight deaths

A total of 793 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 1,488 persons recovered from the disease. The number of active cases in the district stood at 7,654 on Wednesday.

The Department said that 25 more persons died of the disease in the district in the last several days, taking the death toll to 1,956.

Tiruppur district on Wednesday reported 419 new cases, taking the overall tally past the 80,000-mark to 80,039 cases.

The Health Department reported eight new deaths, which took the district’s toll to 720. The district reported 2,401 active cases and 857 fresh recoveries on Tuesday as the total number of recoveries in Tiruppur district stood at 76,918.

In the Nilgiris, 125 people tested positive on Wednesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 27,588. The number of deaths in the district increased from 152 to 155 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday while 1,175 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 686 new cases, taking the tally to 85,872. While 1,307 persons were discharged, 5,318 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, rising the toll to 564. Salem district reported 472 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 85,299. While 743 persons were discharged, 3,418 continue to be under treatment. Eight persons died, taking the toll to 1,416.

Namakkal district reported 269 cases taking the tally to 43,265. While 278 persons were discharged, 2,242 continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, rising the toll to 393.

Krishnagiri recorded 152 fresh cases and two deaths on a single day, while 230 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 1,278 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 39,036 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 102 fresh cases and one death, while 193 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 951. As of date, a total 23,743 cases were reported in the district.