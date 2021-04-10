Coimbatore crosses 500-mark in COVID-19 resurge

COIMBATORE

10 April 2021 23:45 IST

Coimbatore district on Saturday crossed the 500-mark in the ongoing second surge of COVID-19. Of the 6,659 persons who underwent COVID-19 test on Saturday, 501 tested positive for the disease, according to the district administration.

A total of 3,677 patients from the district were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 as of Saturday, while 217 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals.

The district administration said that 2,44,022 persons from Coimbatore district have taken COVID-19 vaccination, including 9,089 persons who received jabs on Saturday.

District Collector S. Nagarajan on Saturday received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The district had a total of 4,827 beds for COVID-19 patients at various hospitals.

Tiruppur district had 154 new cases of COVID-19. The active cases in the district stood at 1,001.

According to the Health Department, 64 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man from Tiruppur died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday, taking the death toll of the district to 229.

The Nilgiris district had 203 active cases of COVID-19. The district reported 33 new cases of the disease on Saturday and 19 persons got discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A 53-year-old woman from the Nilgiris succumbed to COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday and the district’s death toll increased to 51.