Coimbatore Corporation rejects flower vendors’ appeal

Coimbatore

27 April 2021 00:28 IST

Asks them to start functioning from today

The Coimbatore Corporation on Monday stuck to its decision to shift the vendors in Flower Market to Shastri Maidan at R.S. Puram and asked them to start functioning from there on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Corporation earmarked places for shops, passage way, installed drinking water and toilets. The day also saw senior Corporation officials inspect the spot.

Sources said after the Corporation decided on Sunday to close down the Flower Market to ensure maintenance of physical distance and other COVID appropriate behaviour, the traders had appealed to the civic body to reconsider its decision.

But the Corporation decided against it as it was a well thought out move as Flower Market was crowded and the vendors showed reluctance to shift to the new premises, opposite the Market. Left with little choice, the civic body took the move, said the sources.

The Corporation deployed earth movers on Monday to level the surface to ensure that the traders and customers conducted their business without difficulty.

The vendors would continue to remain there until the Corporation would reopen the Market, which was likely after the city saw a reduction in COVID-19 positive cases, the sources added.