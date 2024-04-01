Coimbatore Corporation postpones retrieval of encroached public road despite High Court orders

April 01, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Despite orders from the Madras High Court directing Coimbatore Corporation to remove a 35-year-old encroachment on a public road near a private mall in the city, the civic body has said that it will take action once the elections conclude to avoid violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision emerged shortly after the civic body issued a proceeding order directing two teams of Town Planning Officers (TPOs) to complete the removal of the encroachment on Monday, employing earth movers and ground workers. However, this directive was reversed by noon.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “TPOs are formulating a new plan to address the encroachment. Due to its longstanding presence and the involvement of multiple parties, we aim to prevent potential law and order disturbances, particularly during election time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, a TPO said the civic body intended to wait a bit longer to ensure compliance with the MCC. However, there is no MCC regulation that prohibits an urban local body from executing orders issued by a court during elections.

Further, sources affiliated with the private parties responsible for encroachment said their intention was to petition the Supreme Court for a stay order.

Expressing concern, city-based activist S.P. Thiyagarajan emphasised that obtaining a stay order would render all efforts to reclaim the public road futile. “The Corporation’s delay in addressing the issue is disappointing. It’s regrettable that it has taken 35 years to clear a public road in this system, yet no action is being pursued,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.