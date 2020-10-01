Coimbatore Corpn. Commissioner inspects COVID-19 containment measures in East Zone

COIMBATORE

01 October 2020 00:11 IST

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last two days in East Zone, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the containment measures in the zone on Wednesday.

A release from the civic body said the Commissioner inspected the activities in a containment zone in R.K.K. Nagar, near Neelikonampalayam. He urged the officials to regularly carry out disinfection and ensure that none from within the containment zone ventured out or those from outside entered it. He also asked them to ensure that the daily needs of the people were met.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commissioner also asked the residents whether Corporation workers had checked on them as part of the door-to-door survey, the release said. He also instructed officials in the sanitation wing to ensure that blocks in drains were removed and to carry out mosquito control work.