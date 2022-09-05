Coimbatore company develops smart electricity meters

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 05, 2022 19:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delving Research and Development, a Coimbatore-based company, will install its Delsmart IoT meters in Madhya Pradesh as part of a pilot project.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Chitra, founder and CEO of Delving, told The Hindu on Monday the product was among the top 17 products selected in Powerthon 2022, conducted by the Ministry of Power. The company signed a tripartite agreement recently and was allocated Madhya Pradesh for a pilot project by the Ministry of Power. About 100 meters would be installed by December for service connections and transformers covered under one feeder in Madhya Pradesh.

The smart meter, which was an Internet of Things (IoT) driven product working on cloud, would reduce energy losses, result in power saving, and ensure safety of electrical equipment on the premises of the user. It could be used for any service connection or in the distribution transformers and the cost would be almost the same as a conventional meters, she said.

The company started research and development of the meter almost seven years ago and intensified its efforts in the last three years. It had invested nearly ₹1 crore so far and received a small amount under various schemes of the government as incentives or grant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are geared up to start commercial production of the meters from January and will approach electrical utilities to install the meters. The company will maintain the data generated by the smart meters and whenever there is a threat of a power failure, the respective user will get an alert on the phone,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The meters, called DelSmart IoT Meter, was launched on Monday by A.V. Varadharajan, chairman of AV Group of Companies, and T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
electricity production and distribution
internet
social infrastructure

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app