Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector cautions against fake job advertisement

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 29, 2022 18:51 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:51 IST

An OLX advertisement claiming vacant posts in co-operative banks and demanding a deposit is completely fake, according to the Information and Technology cell of the Coimbatore Collectorate.

The advertisement was posted with the contact number 8220433363 for co-operative banks in Salem, Ammapet, Omalur, Mettur, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Perundurai, Tiruppur, Ettimadai, Karamadai, Namakkal, Senthamangalam, Paramathi, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Hosur, according to a report filed by the IT cell.

Stating that the District Recruitment Centre had not published any such advertisement, Collector G.S. Sameeran asked people not to believe such ads and also refrain from paying any individual, cash or material. He said criminal action would be taken against those involved and also against those spreading false news or engaging in money fraud online.

