CM to visit Salem today

Salem

11 December 2021 00:05 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting Salem on December 11 (Saturday) to launch new schemes and inaugurate finished works.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru told presspersons the Chief Minister would inaugurate 83 completed works worth ₹ 38.52 crore under 12 departments and would lay foundation for 60 projects worth ₹ 54 crore. He said that welfare schemes worth ₹ 168.64 crore would be handed over to 30,837 beneficiaries on Saturday. According to officials, the Chief Minister would also launch Namakku Naame Scheme and Urban Employment Scheme. He would also unveil the portrait of former DMK legislator A. Raja, who died recently. Mr.Nehru along with senior officials visited the function venue on Friday and reviewed the arrangements.

Advertising

Advertising