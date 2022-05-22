CM talking of freeing convicts on Rajiv death anniversary is rubbing salt in the wound: Vasan

May 22, 2022 17:25 IST

‘It is unfortunate that the Congress remains in the DMK-led alliance’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin discussing the release of six life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case with legal experts on Saturday, the former Prime Minister’s death anniversary, was unnecessary and met with public disapproval, Tamil Manila Congress leader G.K. Vasan said on Sunday.

“On a day when the country observed the anti-terrorism day, the Chief Minister considering the possibility of releasing the six convicts was unfortunate and unnecessary. People have frowned upon his action,” he told journalists here. “The Chief Minister’s action was like rubbing salt in the wound,” he said.

It was unfortunate that the Congress remained in the DMK-led alliance. “On a day that was sentimental to the Congress, the Chief Minister talked about the release of the convicts. While the true Congress workers were sad and pained, the party leaders, by remaining in the alliance, were eyeing the benefits that awaited them.”

Mr. Vasan sought to know from the Congress why it continued to ally with the DMK and said people were keenly watching the Congress and would teach it a befitting lesson.

In his view, the DMK government’s record in the past one year was very poor as it had failed to fulfil its election promises. The State government that was oblivious to people’s sufferings had not reduced the State tax on fuel and refused to roll back the property tax increase. “The party has disappointed those who had voted for it,” he said.

The DMK’s stand on fuel price hike and property tax should be a cause for concern for its allies, like the Congress, too, he said, alleging that the Congress’s reaction to the government’s stand on fuel price had exposed its leaders’ hunger for power and position.