Close liquor shops in Tamil Nadu for three days during Deepavali: BJP

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 21, 2022 19:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party Women’s Wing National President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday urged the State government to close all liquor shops for three days - before, after and on Deepavali.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed that the reason for 90% of deaths of men aged around 40 was due to alcohol addiction. "The Tamil Nadu government must take responsibility for the all women who lost their husbands due to addiction and ensure they get jobs to support the family. Similarly, the State must take measures to educate the children who lost their father. The State should also close all liquor shops and bars for three days during Deepavali," she said.

The BJP leader distributed assistance of ₹ 10,000 each to 150 children below poverty line families under the 'Modiyin Magal' initiative of the party at the Gujarati Samaj Complex in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Deepavali

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app