Class XII girl found dead, teacher booked for sexual assault in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

12 November 2021 23:55 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday registered a case against a man employed as a teacher in a private school at R.S. Puram, after a Class XII girl was found dead at her residence in the city on Thursday. The police said that the 17-year-old girl died by suicide at her residence on Thursday evening and the body was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, her parents did not immediately lodge a police complaint.

They visited Ukkadam police station on Friday morning and alleged that a teacher in the private school had sexually assaulted the girl multiple times, the sources said. As the allegation involved the sexual assault of a minor, the All Women Police – West took over the case, the sources said.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s father, the police registered a case against the teacher, Mithun Chakravarthi, under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 (l) (Whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was secured by Friday afternoon and further investigations are on.

Though the girl entered Class XII at the private school earlier this year, she took a transfer certificate and shifted to a Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in R.S. Puram in September, where she continued her studies. The police retrieved a suicide note from her residence, the sources added.

Meanwhile, members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam staged a demonstration outside the private school and the members of Students’ Federation of India along with All India Democratic Women’s Association staged a demonstration near the District Collectorate on Friday demanding action against the teacher.

Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha said that the Department of School Education would also conduct an inquiry in this case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.