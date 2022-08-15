Class V student sexually assaulted for a year near Coimbatore, one arrested

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 15, 2022 18:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alandurai police have arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his friend’s stepdaughter, a 10-year-old girl, on multiple occasions for about a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Jeevanandham, who hails from a village near Narasipuram, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. The police said the woman has two children, including the survivor girl. Her husband allegedly left her 10 years ago due to family issues and she married another person.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the accused sexually assaulted the child on August 8 when she, a Class V student, returned home from school. The accused, a friend of the girl’s stepfather, was at the latter’s residence.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother and a complaint was lodged at the Alandurai police station on Saturday. During the investigation, the girl told the police that the accused had been assaulting her sexually for about a year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested Jeevanandham for offences under Sections 9 (l) (sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 9 (m) (sexual assault on a child below 12 years) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
sexual assault & rape
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app