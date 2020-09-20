Class 8 students immolates self

Erode

20 September 2020 22:25 IST

An eighth student of a government higher secondary school at Bungalowpudur allegedly committed self-immolation after bolting the room from inside on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased took the extreme step after her father scolded her for using mobile phone frequently.

Bungalowpudur police sent the body to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam for post mortem.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai told The Hindu that a suicide note was recovered and based on a complaint from her father, a case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered.

Those with suicidal tendency can contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.