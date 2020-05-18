CITU seeks train facility for West Bengal workers

Coimbatore

18 May 2020 22:57 IST

Representatives of CITU met District Collector K. Rajamani here on Monday and sought train services to help workers from West Bengal return home. In a memorandum to the Collector, the union leaders said Coimbatore has a large number of workers from West Bengal and many of them want to return home because of the COVID-19 spread and nationwide lockdown. But, the special trains operated so far in the district were not for West Bengal workers. Further, omni buses are taking advantage of the plight of the migrant workers and collecting huge money from them to transport the workers.

The government should bear the cost of those who want to return to their home States by buses.

It should also pay ₹5,000 and give provisions for three months each to migrant workers who are staying back.

