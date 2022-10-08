Children’s home in Tiruppur sealed

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 08, 2022 21:43 IST

Principal Secretary to the Public Works Department K. Manivasan (left), and Collector S. Vineeth (third left) inspecting the private children’s home at Thirumurganpoondi in Tiruppur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sri Vivekananda Sevalaya Children’s Home in which three children died of suspected food poisoning in Thirumuruganpoondi was shutdown by the Revenue Department officials on Saturday following investigation.

On Friday, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inspected the home where children died. Ms. Jeevan said that there were no proper accommodation facilities. The carelessness and negligence of the management led to the death of the children and the home will be closed, she said.

The State government formed a committee with K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, and S. Valarmathi, Director of the Social Defence Department to probe into the incident. On Saturday, the committee inspected the dormitory, study room, kitchen, and other facilities and ordered the revenue officials to close the home.

Based on their report, Avinashi Tahsildar Rajesh sealed the home. The committee also visited the Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital and enquired about the health of 11 children who are being treated.

Officials said that the post-mortem report and food sample test results will come on Monday and the reports will be handed over to the committee. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran said, ”As of now a case has been registered. After getting the reports, legal action will be initiated accordingly.”

