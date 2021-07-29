Children sold by parents rescued

UDHAGAMANDALAM

Three children were rescued by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in the Nilgiris after their parents sold them to families in neighbouring districts.

J. Prabhu, District Child Protection Officer, said that the parents of the two children aged four months and two years, had sold them for ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 25,000, officials confirmed, and more than a year had lapsed since the two children were sold, he said.

Following a tip-off, the DCPU swung into action and held inquiries, following which they approached the district police with a complaint.

The parents, aged 24 and 29, spoke to reporters outside the police station, and said they gave up their children as they were not able to provide for them.

Their third child, aged three, was living with one of the couple’s relatives, and was also rescued.

All three children are currently in the protective custody of the DCPU.

The Nilgiris police registered a case against the couple, as well as the people who bought the children.

Mr. Prabhu said discussions would be held to decide on what’s best for the three children.

“We are organising awareness campaigns every day in a specific location on trafficking, sexual abuse, violence against women and children and other issues. We hope that more people will come forward and register complaints against parents and caregivers who are putting children in danger,” he said.