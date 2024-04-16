Changes in train service pattern

April 16, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services on April 18 and 20 to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore railway yard.

The following train services will be short terminated at Podanur Junction railway station on the two days: Shoranur – Coimbatore train (no.06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.10 a.m.; Madurai – Coimbatore train (no.16722), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 12.10 p.m.; and Kannur – Coimbatore train (no.16607), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 1.45 p.m.

The following train services will originate from Podanur railway station on the two days: Coimbatore – Kannur train (no.16608) will depart from Podanur at 2.03 p.m.; Coimbatore – Madurai train (no. 16721) will depart from Podanur at 2.45 p.m.; and Coimbatore – Shoranur train (no.06459), will depart from Podanur at 4.41 p.m.

Special trains

Southern Railway is operating two special trains to clear extra rush during polling day between Chennai Egmore and Coimbatore. Train No. 06003 Chennai Egmore – Coimbatore Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 4.25 p.m. on April 18, 20 and reach Coimbatore at 8.20 a.m., the next day. Train No. 06004 Coimbatore - Chennai Egmore Special will leave Coimbatore at 8.40 p.m. on April 19, 21 and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.05 a.m., the next day.

