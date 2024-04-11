Change in pattern of train services

April 11, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Changes will be made in train services to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore railway yard, a Southern Railway press release said.

No.06458 Shoranur – Coimbatore Train, scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 11.10 hrs, will be short terminated at Podanur on April 14 and 16. The train will run from Shoranur to Podanur only; it will not run from Podanur to Coimbatore Junction on the above mentioned dates.

No.06459 Coimbatore – Shoranur Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 16.30 hrs, will leave from Podanur at 16.41 hrs on April 14 and 16. The train will not run from Coimbatore to Podanur. It will leave from Podanur and run up to Shoranur on the above mentioned dates.

No.06813 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore passenger special train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 10.55 hrs, will be cancelled on April 14 and 16. No.06814 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam passenger special train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.50 hrs, will be cancelled on April 14 and 16.

