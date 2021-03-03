CHAMUL launches Nandini milk in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

The Chamarajanagar Dist. Co-op Milk Producers' Societies' Union Limited (CHAMUL) has launched sale of Nandini brand of milk in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts.

Nanjunda Prasad, president of the union, told The Hindu on Wednesday that Nandini milk varieties and byproducts are available in Chennai market for the last two years. Since, Chamarajanagar is close to Tamil Nadu, the union has launched its products in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. It has entered into a tie-up with RK Diary Products and plans to have 180 dealers in a year in the two districts. It proposes to have parlours, too.

Mr. Prasad said there are over 50 products under the Nandini brand and initially CHAMUL will sell varieties of milk and curd here. Based on demand, it will introduce other products.

"Initially, in another two months, we hope to sell 10,000 litres a day. And by end of the year, we hope to increase it to 20,000 litres a day," he added. It will look at catering to restaurants too, he said.