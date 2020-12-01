‘Centre of Excellence for cut flowers in Thally an excellent example of Indo-Israel co-operation’

Hosur

01 December 2020 22:15 IST

The Centre of Excellence for cut flowers in Thally is an excellent example of Indo-Israel co-operation and collaboration, said Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, here on Tuesday.

In a first visit to one of the Centres of Excellence set up as part of the Indo-Israel co-operation, Mr. Jonathan Zadka said he was struck by the “Israelness” of the activities undertaken in terms of the practices of drip irrigation and fertigation.

The Centre of Excellence for cut flowers in Thally was set up in 2017 as part of the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project(IIAP) in 2017. The Centre is the first such joint Indo-Israel programme for cut flowers among some 30 such Centres for Excellence in the country, as part of the Indo-Israel joint agricultural programme

Visiting the Centre and witnessing its activities, Mr. Zadka said it lent an opportunity for joint development, co-operation and collaboration, and that he looked forward to continued co-operation. “It was also an example of co-operation between India and Israel.” The Consul General also appreciated the efforts of the district administration led by Collector V.Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy in enabling the Centre of Excellence.

The Deputy Consul General to South India Ariel Seidman was also present.