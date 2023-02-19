Central University of Tamil Nadu mulls new tie-ups with higher educational institutions in Western region

February 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, is exploring scope for entering into more tie-ups with higher educational institutions in the Western districts to offer joint programmes in multi-disciplinary areas, in keeping with the emphasis of National Education Policy 2020 on institutional collaborations.

Collaboration among higher educational institutions is a key factor emphasised in NEP, with the intent of ensuring optimal utilisation of resources and broad-basing educational opportunities.

The CUTN already has its presence in the Western region by way of offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in collaboration with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, and also has a tie-up with Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) at Anaikatti, for the purpose of studying the bird sanctuary at Point Calimere in Nagapattinam district.

Having established in its campus 12 schools in diverse areas under which 27 departments function, the university is in a position to adopt an inter-disciplinary approach to higher education. In all, the university offers 62 academic programmes, including 27 research programmes, 25 programmes, six integrated programmes, and three undergraduate programmes, apart from one PG diploma course, with altogether 2,133 students on its rolls.

“We are looking at possibilities for more tie-ups in the Western districts,” Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said.

The need for starting an additional campus in Coimbatore will be analysed after establishing one in Tiruchi, the Vice-Chancellor said.