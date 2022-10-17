Cauvery in spate, more than 600 persons moved to camps in Erode district

Floodwaters enters several houses in Bhavani and in Erode Corporation limits

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 17, 2022 14:37 IST

A temple located near River Cauvery was half-submerged at Karungalpalayam, in Erode on October 17, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

With River Cauvery in spate as 1.95 lakh cusecs of surplus water is being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, more than 280 houses located on the banks of the river at Bhavani, Erode and Kodumudi were flooded.

A total of 187 families comprising 622 persons, were moved to relief centres in the district as on October 17.

Water entered eight streets in Bhavani municipal areas, three areas in Kodumudi and at Vairapalayam in Erode Corporation limits. A total of 198 men, 241 women and 183 children were moved to relief centres and were provided food. People also shifted their household items to safe locations.

As a precaution, power supply to houses located near the river was also disconnected while workers sprinkled bleaching powder in the flood-hit areas. Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the flood-hit areas in Bhavani and also interacted with the people at the centres.

Boating service between Poolampatti in Salem district and Nerinjipettai in Erode district remained suspended for the third consecutive day while officials of the revenue, fire and rescue services and the Police Department continues to monitor the flow of water in the river and warn them against entering.

Likewise, six families comprising 19 persons living along the River Bhavani in Bhavani town were moved to camps as 3,618 cusecs of surplus water is being discharged from Bhavanisagar reservoir into the river.

