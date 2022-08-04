Cauvery in spate, more than 300 houses in Erode flooded

Houses located on the banks of River Cauvery at Bhavani in Erode remained flooded on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

August 04, 2022 19:24 IST

With River Cauvery in spate as over two lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, over 300 houses located on the banks of the river at Bhavani and Kodumudi were flooded. A total of 249 families, comprising 856 persons, were moved to relief centres in the district on Thursday.

Water entered the houses located close to the river at Kandhan Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Market Street, Pasuveswarar Street, and Cauvery Street in Bhavani municipality, and at Kadappanallur in Ammapettai block, and Eluppai Thoppu in Kodumudi. A total of 856 persons comprising 355 men, 382 women and 109 children were moved to eight centres. People shifted their household items, including refrigerators and LPG cylinders, in coracles to safe locations as the water level increased from Wednesday night.

Though more houses in these areas were flooded, people refused to move to relief centres despite warning from the officials.

A transformer located near the market area at Bhavani was inundated and Tangedco officials disconnected power supply. As a precaution, power supply to houses located near the river was also disconnected from Thursday morning while workers sprinkled bleaching powder in the flood-hit areas.

Though food was distributed to families in the camp, many cooked food and served school-going children and their family members who venture out for work. “They supply food to us at 8.30 a.m. and it would be better if served earlier”, said a family at a camp at Kandan Pattarai.

The old bridge constructed by the British over 100 years ago connecting localities in Bhavani and Kumarapalayam was closed for vehicle traffic and was barricaded.

Many continue to take selfie and video-chat with their friends and family members by venturing into the river. Officials from revenue, police, and fire and rescue services departments continue to monitor the flow of water round-the-clock and warn residents against possible increase in water discharge in the river.