Cases registered against firms in Erode for not declaring holiday on August 15

The Labour Department has registered cases against 88 shops, eateries, commercial establishments and transport companies for not declaring holiday for their workers and employees on August 15 and also not providing double wages to them.

A release from Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) said the officials inspected 110 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam and found that 88 establishments did not declare holiday for employees and also did not provide double wages.

Also, permission was not obtained from the Department for them to work on Independence day, the release added. Hence, cases were registered against these establishments, the release added.