Caregivers crowd COVID-10 patients in Salem GH

16 May 2021 22:56 IST

Safety protocols went for a toss at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Sunday as caregivers of COVID-19 patients in large numbers crowded the ward.

Police personnel were called to regulate the crowd inside the ward. The caregivers entered into an argument with the police personnel and questioned why they are being sent out who would take care of the patients if they are sent out.

According to doctors, over 900 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and SARI in the hospital and attenders were present to get the patients food and other needs. However, as part of measures to avoid attenders from contracting the disease and leading to further spread, the hospital authorities advised them to leave the hospital premises. Police later pacified the attenders and sent them away.

