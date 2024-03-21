ADVERTISEMENT

Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter System launched in city

March 21, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital launched the Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter System on Thursday to treat a heart disease called Arrhythmia. It was launched by the Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust D. Lakshminarayanaswamy in the presence of Joint Managing Trustee R.Sundar, CEO C.V. Ramkumar and Prof. Claudio Tonto, Professor of Cardiology, Monzino Cardiology Center, Italy.

Talking about Arrhythmia, Dr Vickram Vignesh, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital said that when the beating of the heart and the pulse in our body becomes fast and irregular, it is called as Atrial fibrillation, a type of arrhythmia ( irregular heart rhythm). Cryoablation is a minimally invasive procedure that treats atrial fibrillation (AF) by freezing heart tissue that causes an irregular heartbeat. During the procedure, a doctor inserts a catheter through a blood vessel and guides it to the heart. The catheter has an inflatable balloon at the end that contains a special gas coolant that freezes the tissue. The cold energy destroys the tissue and restores a healthy heart rhythm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US