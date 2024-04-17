Campaigning comes to a close in the Nilgiris constituency

April 17, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Campaigning came to a close in the Nilgiris on Wednesday, with the three frontrunning candidates from the BJP, DMK and AIADMK seeking votes in Udhagamandalam town..

The BJP’s L. Murugan finished off his campaign at the ATC junction in Udhagamandalam, while the DMK’s A. Raja, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from the Nilgiris parliamentary constituency, after campaigning in Southwick and Khandal finally wound up his campaign at Upper Bazaar.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan visited the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market on Wednesday and canvassed votes among members of the public visiting the market as well as among shopkeepers.

Candidates contesting the seat have had to split their time campaigning in four districts – Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode as the six Assembly segments are spread over the three districts with Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur in the Nilgiris, Bhavanisagar in Erode, Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, and Avinashi in Tiruppur.

