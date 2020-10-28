Boy addicted to video game found dead

Erode

28 October 2020 00:56 IST

A 14-year-old boy, who was reportedly addicted to an online video game, ended his life at Punjai Puliampatti here on Monday evening even after efforts were taken to cure him of the addiction.

The victim, K. Arun of Sulur in Coimbatore district, was studying Class 9 in a private school at Vandalur in Chennai. His father, Kandavel, is a manager at a private company at Vandalur. The police said that the boy was addicted to playing PUBG, and had developed stress and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

They were staying at a farm house at Kallipalayam at Punjai Puliyampatti, and the parents tried to wean their son from addiction to the game and de-stress him. When the family members returned to the farm house in the evening, they found him hanging from the ceiling.

Punjai Puliyampatti police were informed and they sent the body to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam. The body was handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

Helpline

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.