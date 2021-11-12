Blend of physical, virtual teaching will come into practice, says BU V-C

Coimbatore

12 November 2021 23:39 IST

‘Prepare students for the current needs in industry’

In the post-COVID-19 situation, a blend of physical and virtual teaching and learning methods will come into practice for higher education, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University P. Kaliraj said here on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the fifth edition of the National Higher Education Conclave, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry – Coimbatore Chapter, he asserted that Coimbatore was the right place for industry-academia relations as several higher education institutions in the city figured in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Mr. Kaliraj stressed the need for educational institutions to prepare the students for the current needs in the industry. They should also be included in the digital transformation as innovation in education was important in the era of industry 4.0.

Advertising

Advertising

Topics such as big data, artificial intelligence and internet of things should be included in the syllabus for all streams.

Teachers should convert their patents into products. The outcomes of projects by the educational institutions should reach society, Mr. Kaliraj said. Academicians, industrialists and others participated in the event, according to a press release.