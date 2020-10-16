Black flag protest demanding steps to reduce traffic congestion

ERODE

16 October 2020 23:45 IST

Stating that traffic congestion on Nachiappa Road is affecting their business, traders and shopkeepers urged the district administration and the district police to take steps to reduce congestion and hoisted black flags in their shops here on Friday.

The stretch from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner is one of the busiest stretches in the city with the presence of Corporation central bus stand and commercial establishments on both sides of the road.

In May, the district police introduced one-way traffic system on the stretch by allowing vehicles to move from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner whereas vehicles in other directions were diverted through Nachiappa Road to reach Meenatchi Sundaranar Road. This resulted in one stretch of Mettur Road lying idle while the entire stretch of Nachiappa Road witnessed frequent traffic congestion throughout the day.

Two-wheeler workshops, commercial establishments, vegetables market, eateries and other shops were present on Nachiappa Road. Due to continuous movement of vehicles on the road, shopkeepers said that their business was affected and wanted the congestion to be reduced by reintroducing two-way traffic on Mettur Road. They had also submitted a petition to the district police. Also, traders on Mettur Road were demanding two-way traffic on the road as their business was affected.

On October 12, Collector C. Kathiravan along with Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected Mettur Road and held discussions on reintroducing two-way traffic. However, no decision was taken. Hence, traders and shopkeepers on Nachiappa Road wanted traffic congestion in the stretch to be reduced and hoisted black flags at their shops.