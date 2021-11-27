BJP stages protest against State govt. over fuel price

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Friday.

The State Agriculture Wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a bullock cart protest here demanding the State government to reduce fuel prices.

The demonstration was led by State president of Agricultural Wing G.K. Nagaraj. The party members rode a bullock cart and raised slogans condemning the State government. Mr. Nagaraj said that the Union government recently reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹ 10 per litre respectively and it was up to the State government to reduce fuel prices further.

“One litre of diesel costs ₹83 in Puducherry, but the same costs ₹ 92 in Tamil Nadu,” he alleged. The reduction in petrol prices alone is not sufficient, Mr. Nagaraj said, urging the DMK government to fulfil its poll promise of reducing fuel prices.

The BJP will organise a larger agitation in Tiruchi in December led by State president K. Annamalai if the State government does not take steps immediately to reduce fuel prices, he said.