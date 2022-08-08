Coimbatore

BJP has no role in freedom movement, says D. Raja

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR August 08, 2022 00:02 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 00:02 IST

The BJP has no role in the independence of India, Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D. Raja said here on Sunday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the party’s 25th State conference, he said the BJP had no stake in the freedom movement, but it pretended that freedom was “achieved by them”.

Mr. Raja accused the BJP government at the Centre of following anti-people policies. Poverty and hunger had increased in the country, he said, citing an international survey.

He also alleged that the Union government crushed the freedom of speech and expression even in Parliament. Many public sector industrial units were privatised. The government “works in favour of capitalists like Ambani and Adani”, he said. 

All democratic forces should come together before the 2024 general election to end the BJP rule. All Communist parties across the country should join hands to defend the rights of citizens, he said.

