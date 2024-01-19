ADVERTISEMENT

‘BJP focusing on strengthening party in T.N.’

January 19, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing on strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu, it’s State president K. Annamalai said here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said there were more than 10 people in the party in the State who are qualified and have the integrity to make a good Chief Minister. So, it does not look at projecting any one person as Chief minister candidate, he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should speak about the achievements of his government and not keep blaming the Governor every day. The DMK did not abolish the Governor post when it was part of the Central government in the past, he added.

The DMK leaders should answer the ‘DMK audio files’ . The BJP will release more such tapes, he added.

