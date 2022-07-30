Coimbatore

BJP alleges exorbitant parking fee in Coimbatore during Aadi Amavasai

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 30, 2022 18:23 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:23 IST

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy met the executive officers of the Perur Town Panchayat, and Perur temple regarding the exorbitant parking fee collected during Aadi Amavasai on Thursday.

They alleged that the civic body collected ₹30 for parking four wheelers and ₹10 for two-wheelers. They also questioned the validity of the resolution passed by the civic body declaring Aadi Amavasai as a special day that lead to increase in parking fee.

Even after levying fee, the administration did not arrange for parking and left all the vehicles on road, they alleged. The officials assured them to look into the issue.

